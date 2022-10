See All the Best Celebrity Costumes for Halloween 2022 harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a41812244/best-celebrity-halloween-costumes-2022

Halloween may fall on a Monday this year, but that just means there are more days to get into the spooky spirit. Our favorite celebs started the festivities early, kicking off the Halloweekend with several spotless renditions of jaw-dropping looks. From Kylie Jenner posing in a couture gown as the Bride of Frankenstein, to Lizzo donning full yellow...