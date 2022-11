Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins at deadline, get first round pick for pass rusher milehighreport.com/2022/11/1/23434879/denver-broncos-trade-pass-rusher-bradley-chubb-miami-dolphins-nfl-deadline-compensation

The Denver Broncos make a major trade sending edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in a package that includes a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.