NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet nfl.com/news/nfl-power-rankings-week-9-2022-nfl-season

While the scrappy Seahawks have clawed their way closer to the top of Dan Hanzus' NFL Power Rankings, the disappointing Raiders are in free fall. Check out the full league pecking order, 1-32.