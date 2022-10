James Robinson trade grades: Jets find solid Breece Hall replacement, Jaguars get decent value cbssports.com/nfl/news/james-robinson-trade-grades-jets-find-solid-breece-hall-replacement-jaguars-get-decent-value

Breece Hall is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos. One day later, New York found a notable replacement for its star running back, acquiring James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for a future sixth-round draft pick, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. Robinson made a speedy...