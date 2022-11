How Roquan Smith fits with the Ravens and why the Bears traded him theathletic.com/3749163/2022/10/31/roquan-smith-trade-bears-ravens

By Kevin Fishbain, Adam Jahns and Jeff Zrebiec The Bears have agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, a person with knowledge of the deal but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Athletic. Here’s what you need to know: Baltimore will send second- and fifth-round...