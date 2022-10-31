Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Ukraine targeted by missiles; Norway raises military readiness

Russia-Ukraine war updates:  Ukraine targeted by 'more than 50' missiles from Russia Erdogan says Turkey 'determined' to continue efforts for grain deal Two ships loaded with grain leave Ukraine Norway raises military readiness
