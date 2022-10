2022 World Series: Astros' Framber Valdez brushes off allegations he used sticky substances in Game 2 win foxnews.com/sports/2022-world-series-astros-framber-valdez-brushes-off-allegations-used-sticky-substances-game-2-win

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez fired back at accusations he may have been cheating during his standout performance in Game 2 of the World Series.