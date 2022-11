Iran is preparing to send additional weapons including ballistic missiles to Russia to use in Ukraine, western officials say cnn.com/2022/11/01/politics/iran-missiles-russia/index.html

Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, officials from a western country that closely monitors Iran's weapons program told CNN.