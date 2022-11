Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2022/11/01/broncos-trade-bradley-chubb-to-dolphins-for-package-including-49ers-first-round-pick

Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami.Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins.The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and [more]