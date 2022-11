Musk Said to Be Demanding 12-Hour Shifts In First Week at Twitter; Has Set Up 'War Room' of Cronies to Lead Transition sfist.com/2022/11/01/elon-musk-said-to-be-demanding

It can't be very fun to be inside Twitter HQ this week — and dad jokes aside, new Chief Twit Elon Musk is apparently presenting himself as a taskmaster seeking to test employees' devotion to the company, their skills, and their work ethic right out of the gate.