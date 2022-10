Russia says movement of ships in Black Sea corridor is 'unacceptable' reuters.com/world/europe/russia-says-movement-ships-black-sea-corridor-is-unacceptable-2022-10-31

Russia said on Monday it was "unacceptable" for shipping to pass through a Black Sea security corridor after it suspended its participation in a Turkish- and U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed Ukraine to resume grain exports.