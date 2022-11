Why did inflation surge to 40-year highs? Here are 4 causes of the Fed's mistake marketwatch.com/story/why-did-inflation-surge-to-a-40-year-high-here-are-4-causes-of-the-worst-monetary-policy-mistake-in-years-11667318263

Jay Powell grapples with how the Fed got inflation so wrong and lands on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in markets.