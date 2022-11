Jana Kramer Confronts Meghan King for Calling Her Ex-Husband Mike Caussin ‘Hot’: It ‘Really Bothered Me’ yahoo.com/entertainment/jana-kramer-confronts-meghan-king-102605955.html

Getting heated. Jana Kramer clashed with Meghan King after the reality star called Mike Caussin "hot" — and the women gave fans a front-row seat as they hashed out their differences. Kramer, 38, shed light on the disagreement during the Sunday, October 30, episode of her "Whine Down" podcast. "We were cordial ... we were,