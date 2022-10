Harbaugh calls for 'accountability' after Michigan-MSU postgame incident detroitnews.com/story/sports/college/university-michigan/wolverines/2022/10/31/michigan-coach-harbaugh-there-needs-to-be-accountability-after-postgame-incident/69606686007

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green suffered injuries during a post-game tunnel incident following last Saturday night’s game against Michigan State.