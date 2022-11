Two tropical storms expected to become hurricanes sun-sentinel.com/news/weather/hurricane/fl-ne-tropical-storm-lisa-martin-caribbean-nicaragua-belize-tuesday-20221101-qiqqxagyazdzbkqhyfzedyttre-story.html

Tropical storms Martin and Lisa are both forecast to become short-lived hurricanes Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said, and a third storm could develop by the weekend.