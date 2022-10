Riven, the sequel to puzzle game Myst, will get a “modern” 3D remake polygon.com/23432662/riven-remake-myst-sequel-cyan-worlds-release-date

Developer Cyan Worlds announced Monday that it’s in production on a full remake of Myst-sequel Riven, taking the blockbuster 1997 adventure-puzzle game somewhere it’s never been before: 3D. Among the most sublimely constructed feats of puzzlemaking through environmental storytelling in video games, Riven bedeviled millions of players who dared click...