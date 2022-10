Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Start Daniel Jones and Greg Dulcich in Week 8 cbssports.com/fantasy/football/news/fantasy-football-believe-it-or-not-start-daniel-jones-and-greg-dulcich-in-week-8

We went into Week 7 with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on a bye. We knew the week had a potential disaster written all over it. We had no idea just how bad it was going to be. Breece Hall and DK Metcalf were carted off the field with knee injuries. The Jets fear Hall may have torn his ACL. Mike Williams left with an ankle injury that did not look...