Ravens make a big move, trade for Bears LB Roquan Smith sports.yahoo.com/ravens-make-a-big-move-trade-for-bears-lb-roquan-smith-193345921-193345318.html

Roquan Smith was unhappy in the offseason and asked for a trade. Eventually he came back to play for the Chicago Bears, and has had a productive first half of the season. He played well enough that he got a trade to a contender. The Baltimore Ravens added a big piece to their defense, trading for the inside linebacker on Monday. Smith has 83...