Steven Spielberg: The Origin Story hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-features/steven-spielberg-paul-dano-michelle-williams-interview-the-fabelmans-1235253097

In 'The Fabelmans,' starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle, the director finally tells his own coming-of-age saga, mining family secrets and the antisemitic bullying of his youth as well as the obsession with filmmaking that helped him process it all.