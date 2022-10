School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo apnews.com/article/crime-shootings-school-st-louis-00bda97835851e40fd9654a80987b36d

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, a police official said Tuesday.