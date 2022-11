2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win foxsports.com/stories/mlb/2022-world-series-harper-schwarber-lead-phillies-to-game-3-win

The Phillies hit five home runs in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to take a 2-1 series lead over the Astros. Here are the top plays!