The Parkland school shooter is set to be sentenced to life in prison today cnn.com/2022/11/02/us/parkland-shooter-nikolas-cruz-sentencing-wednesday/index.html

The gunman who murdered 17 people in 2018 at a South Florida high school is expected to be sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, bringing to a close an agonizing, monthslong trial in which a jury declined to recommend a death sentence.