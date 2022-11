Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dead After Being Shot in Houston vulture.com/2022/11/takeoff-migos-dead-shot-houston.html

Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was fatally shot at a party on November 1 at a bowling alley in Houston, police have confirmed. Takeoff, whose legal name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. Rolling Stone Ball, the youngest member of Migos, was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1994. He started rapping with family members Quavo and Offset...