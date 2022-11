Jewish fans heckle Nets' Kyrie Irving, wear 'Fight anti-Semitism' shirts in response to recent controversy foxnews.com/sports/jewish-fans-heckle-nets-kyrie-irving-wear-fight-anti-semitism-shirts-in-response-to-recent-controversy

Jewish fans wore "Fight Anti-Semitism" T-shirts and heckled Nets guard Kyrie Irving on Monday night following the guard's recent post to a film with antisemitic disinformation.