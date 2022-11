Brazil's Bolsonaro signals cooperation with transfer of power, but does not concede election defeat cnn.com/2022/11/01/americas/bolsonaro-brazil-elections-protests-intl-latam/index.html

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he would "will continue to fulfill all the commandments of our constitution" during a short and ambiguous speech at the presidential palace in Brasilia, after days of silence following his election loss to the leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.