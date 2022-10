Emma D'Arcy Revealed Matt Smith Came Up With A Pivotal Moment From The "House Of The Dragon" Finale buzzfeed.com/noradominick/house-of-the-dragon-season-1-finale-matt-smith-improvise

House of the Dragon Season 1 ends on a wordless, emotional moment, which almost looked different if not for Matt Smith's stroke of "genius," according to Emma D'Arcy.