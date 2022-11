Takeoff, rapper and Migos member, killed in Houston shooting at 28 axios.com/2022/11/01/takeoff-migos-dead-shooting-houston

Rapper Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday. He was 28. Driving the news: Houston police identified Takeoff as the fatal victim of a downtown shooting outside 810 Billiards and Bowling. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was in Houston with Quavo — Takeoff's...