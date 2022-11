DePape Pelosi attack: Suspect intended to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and "break her kneecaps," San Francisco DA says cbsnews.com/live-updates/paul-pelosi-attack-federal-charges-assault-attempted-kidnapping-state-charges-watch-live-stream-today-2022-10-31

According to an FBI affidavit, investigators found "a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal" in suspect David DePape's backpack.