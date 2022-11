NY mom's murder blamed on Hochul's policies could give Zeldin the win, former Clinton pollster says foxnews.com/media/ny-moms-murder-blamed-hochuls-policies-zeldin-win-former-clinton-pollster-says

Fox News contributor Mark Penn joined 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in on the heated New York gubernatorial race after a 'horrific' murder is blamed on no-cash bail.