Bar owner: Delphi murder suspect sat by wanted poster, spoke about case nypost.com/2022/11/01/delphi-murder-suspect-richard-allen-sat-near-police-sketch

Bob Matlock, the owner of the now-closed JC’s Bar an Grill in Delphi, Indiana, said murder suspect Richard Allen, 50, is a married dad-of-two who came to his tavern 3-4 times a week.