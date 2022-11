Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion politico.com/news/2022/11/01/kansas-mom-jail-islamic-state-isis-00064537

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion Her own children denounced her in court. ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the...