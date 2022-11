Taylor Swift makes history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 goodmorningamerica.com/culture/story/taylor-swift-shambles-making-history-1st-artist-claim-92453029

Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500...