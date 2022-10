Jim Harbaugh on MSU tunnel altercation: ‘An apology will not get the job done’ theathletic.com/3748533/2022/10/31/jim-harbaugh-michigan-state-fight

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that “an apology will not get the job done” and that he expects criminal charges to be filed following Saturday’s postgame altercations with Michigan State. After the Wolverines’ 29-7 win, Harbaugh said two of his players were...