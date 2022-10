Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark suspended two games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy cbssports.com/nfl/news/chiefs-pass-rusher-frank-clark-suspended-two-games-for-violating-nfls-personal-conduct-policy

The NFL has suspended Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. This punishment stems from Clark being arrested twice last year in Los Angeles for possession of a concealed firearm. The 29-year-old pled no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges this past September and was given a year of informal...