Stewart Rhodes wrote message to Trump after Jan. 6 calling on him to 'save the Republic,' arrest members of Congress nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/stewart-rhodes-wrote-message-trump-jan-6-calling-republic-arrest-membe-rcna55216

The message was not delivered, but was later turned over to the FBI, a witness told jurors as the government nears the end of its argument in the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial.