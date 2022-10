Texas Instruments’ Forecast Signals Chip Demand Slump Is Spreading finance.yahoo.com/news/texas-instruments-forecast-signals-chip-201333944.html

-- Texas Instruments Inc., whose chips go into everything from home appliances to missiles, dropped as much as 6.1% in late trading after its quarterly forecast signaled that the semiconductor industry’s slump is spreading beyond computing and phones.Adidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old...