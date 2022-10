FBI identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ nearly 50 years after woman’s mutilated body was found near Provincetown bostonglobe.com/2022/10/31/metro/fbi-identifies-lady-dunes-nearly-50-years-after-mutilated-remains-were-found-near-provincetown

Law enforcement officials on Monday identified the victim as Ruth Marie Terry, a Tennessee woman who was 37 at the time of her death. The gruesome and mysterious 1974 case has haunted Cape Cod investigators for decades.