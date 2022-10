U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia reuters.com/world/russian-court-starts-hearing-appeal-jailed-us-basketball-star-brittney-griner-2022-10-25

A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham."