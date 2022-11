Britt Reid sentenced three years in prison for DWI accident, one less than prosecution recommended sports.yahoo.com/britt-reid-sentenced-in-dwi-accident-mother-of-injured-girl-eviscerates-him-her-life-will-be-dealing-with-the-damage-that-britt-reid-did-213416838.html

Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison as part of a felony DWI plea deal despite a passionate argument from the mother of one of his young victims that he receive a longer sentence.