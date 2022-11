Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer cnn.com/videos/politics/2022/11/01/kemp-georgia-governor-race-midterms-intv-collins-cnntm-vpx.cnn

CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.