Paul Pelosi attack suspect sought to take speaker hostage, prosecutors say reuters.com/world/us/suspect-attack-house-speaker-pelosis-husband-expected-be-formally-charged-2022-10-31

The man accused of bludgeoning U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after forcing his way into the couple's home threatened to take her hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied under his questioning, according to a federal criminal complaint filed on Monday.