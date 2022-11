Trump's company 'cheated' tax authorities, prosecutor says at trial reuters.com/legal/opening-statements-criminal-case-against-trumps-company-set-monday-2022-10-31

Former President Donald Trump's real estate company cheated tax authorities for 15 years, a prosecutor said on Monday in her opening statement in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial, while defense lawyers countered that the company's longtime chief financial officer had acted for his own benefit.