Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack told police he was on 'suicide mission' cnn.com/2022/11/02/politics/paul-pelosi-attack-latest-depape-court/index.html

Disturbing new details have emerged in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, including that the alleged assailant told police he was on a "suicide mission" and had a list of other prominent targets.