Wisconsin governor candidate Michels says he would fire DA Chisholm jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2022/11/02/wisconsin-governor-candidate-tim-michels-says-fire-milwaukee-county-district-attorney-john-chisholm/69611109007

Nearly every time Tim Michels is on the campaign trail, he mentions what he plans to do on Day 1 if elected: fire Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm.