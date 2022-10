NY gubernatorial debate: What to watch for when Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin spar gothamist.com/news/ny-governor-debate-what-to-watch-for-when-kathy-hochul-lee-zeldin-spar

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and her opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin will square off on Tuesday evening in their only scheduled debate, which comes as the latest round of polls suggest the Republican challenger rapidly closing in on the Democratic incumbent’s once-formidable lead. Hochul and Zeldin, a Republican congressman from eastern Long Island, are...