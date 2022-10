Biden gets updated COVID booster shot as White House calls on Americans to follow suit news.yahoo.com/biden-gets-updated-covid-booster-shot-203450570.html

The first time President Biden rolled up his sleeve on national television, it was December 2020, shortly after he was elected. Since then he has repeated the ritual several times. He did so again on Tuesday, when a member of the White House medical unit administered the bivalent booster.