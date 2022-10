iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 Betas Introduce Freeform App macrumors.com/2022/10/25/ios-16-2-freeform-app

With the macOS Ventura 13.1, iOS 16.2, and iPadOS 16.2 betas provided to developers today, Apple has introduced the first version of the Freeform app...