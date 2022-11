Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl, 12, who vanished in 1984 nbcnews.com/news/us-news/former-idaho-gubernatorial-candidate-convicted-killing-colorado-girl-1-rcna55025

Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews, the office of district attorney Michael Rourke said. A judge sentenced him to life prison with the possibility of parole.