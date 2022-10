Delphi man arrested on two counts of murder in 2017 double homicide investigation wlfi.com/news/delphi-man-arrested-on-two-counts-of-murder-in-2017-double-homicide-investigation/article_cfb9e238-5927-11ed-b146-07149351a4f8.html

Standing in the same church where they first announced the murder of Liberty German and Abigail Williams, Indiana State Police announced they have arrested a man in connection to the