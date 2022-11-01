Airbnb Q3 results beat estimates, co says most profitable quarter ever

An hour ago
seekingalpha.com/news/3899004-airbnb-q3-results-beat-estimates-co-says-most-profitable-quarter-ever
Airbnb : Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.33. Revenue of $2.88B (+28.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M
